MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The mother of a Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island recruit who died during a training exercise says a new report sheds light on what happened, and who may be responsible.

Private First Class Dalton Beals was just 19 when he died back in June 2021 during the last stage of “The Crucible” a final physical and mental test before graduation.

“Recruit Beals’ tragic death was likely avoidable.”

Stacie Beals, Dalton’s mother told, NJ Advance Media that was the biggest takeaway from the heavily redacted Marine legal review report.

She said the report showed Dalton had a temperature of 107 degrees and suffered from hyperthermia when he died.

Dalton Beals’ family FROM GO FUND ME

He had left his platoon and was unaccounted for before he was found dead in the woods an hour later.

Adding the report admitted those in charge ordered Beals’ platoon to undergo “unauthorized incentive training” during the grueling test, despite the high temperatures.

Investigators say that several recruits tried to talk to the senior drill instructor that day but at least one said he would “curse them out for messing with his time.”

In their report, Beals said, the investigators have recommended action be taken against the Senior Drill Instructor, the Company Commander and the Series Commander involved with Beals’ group that day.

This is not an isolated incident. There have been three unusual deaths on the Parris Island base in the past 14 months.

Pvt Anthony Munoz died of an apparent suicide in September. And Pvc Brandon Barnish died just three weeks later. He was apparently rehabbing an injury at the time.

Autopsies have been done or are being done on both, but those results have not been made public.

There are ongoing investigations into all three deaths.

In a statement to News 3, MCRD Parris Island spokesperson Major Philip Kulczewski said:

“MCRD Parris Island Leadership is in contact with the family and provides information as it becomes available. Ultimately, our intent is to be as transparent as possible without compromising the legal processes. A request for legal services has been submitted by the Recruit Training Regiment in the case of Pfc. Beals. Currently, that case is under legal review by military prosecutors. However, it would be inappropriate at this time to speculate about the details of the case with the ongoing review.”

Beals says the investigators also recommended changes to existing policies, standard operating procedures, and orders at the bases.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Dalton Beals family. So far it has raised more than $43,000.