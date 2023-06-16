PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The last all-female battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island has been officially deactivated.

Parris Island officially deactivated its Fourth Recruit Training Battalion in a ceremony Thursday.

“This is a moment to celebrate the legacy of so many of our Marines who made the transformation through 4th Recruit Training Battalion,” said Gen. David H. Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps. “It’s also a moment to celebrate progress. I’m proud to see our male and female recruits benefit from having access to the quality of all our leaders—at Parris Island and San Diego—through an unchanging, tough, and realistic recruit training curriculum.”

Since 1949 and until recently, Parris Island served as the sole point of entry into the Marine Corps for all enlisted female Marines. Since that time, female Marines have trained under multiple guidons, with Fourth Recruit Training Battalion transforming Marines since 1986.

Male recruits began training within Fourth Battalion in 2019.

The U.S. Marines now say successful recruit training standardization made an all-female training battalion unnecessary.

All recruits have been training in gender-integrated companies since 2022.

“On November 1, 1986, 4th Recruit Training Battalion was established as the Corps’ only unit through which women could earn the title of U. S. Marine,” said Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field, Commanding General of MCRD Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region. “Since then, those Marines have transformed thousands of young women, and since 2019 men, through rigorous basic training and our Corps’ cherished legacy, preparing them to win our nation’s battles.”

“On June 15, 2023, we will bid farewell to 4th Battalion in a deactivation ceremony that concludes her glorious tenure, closing the final chapter of integrating recruit training,” said Field. “We are forever grateful to the drill instructors, staff, and legions of Marines who so proudly call 4th Battalion home.”

The personnel move to standardize the recruit training experience includes a portion of the personnel structure previously serving Fourth Recruit Training Battalion moving from Parris Island to San Diego. This will create a more similar organization at both depots while MCRD San Diego increases their throughput of integrated training companies to match that of MCRD Parris Island. MCRD San Diego is scheduled to train approximately half of the female Marine population by fiscal year 2024.

“What matters most is making the very best Marines,” said Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. “It won’t be long before there are female Drill Instructors who, as recruits, graduated alongside their male counterparts. They will train recruits and make Marines with that experience.”