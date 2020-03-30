McIntosh County sees first COVID-19 case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Health officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a resident of McIntosh County.

The Coastal Health District said the resident is at home recovering.

Monday marks four weeks since Georgia announced its first two cases of the new virus.

In the Coastal Empire, COVID-19 cases have since topped 60:

16 Chatham County residents

10 Coffee County residents

10 Glynn County residents

7 Bryan County residents

4 Effingham County residents

4 Liberty County residents

3 Camden County residents

2 Tattnall County residents

2 Toombs County resident

1 Bulloch County resident

1 Candler County resident

1 Long County resident

1 McIntosh County resident

The state has now reported more than 2,800 cases and 87 deaths. There are currently more than 700 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, which is mainly spread from person to person.

