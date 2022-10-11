SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The McIntosh County Health Department is hosting a flu vaccination event October 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vaccines will not require an appointment on this day and there will be no COVID-19 vaccines given during the event.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of six months but it is especially important for those who are over 65 years of age, children under five, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and others who are at higher risk of developing serious illness due to the flu.

According to the health department, it takes around two weeks for the vaccine to start working and protecting your body against the flu. That’s why it is so important for people to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

If you can not make the event, you can schedule an appointment with the health department by calling 912-832-5473.

You can get more information about the flu vaccine by clicking or tapping on the link here.