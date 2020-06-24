MCAS Beaufort takes additional measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike in county

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, enforce precautionary measures such as cleaning and disinfecting the barracks during field day on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., March 23, 2020. The purpose of these measures is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to perform mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort is taking additional measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 after a spike in cases both county and statewide.

“There has been an increase in positive cases within the state and Beaufort County that has begun to transition to MCAS Beaufort,” stated Commanding Officer Col. Karl Arbogast.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, Arbogast is asking for a renewed effort by all personnel to increase the use of masks and ensure six feet of social distancing.

All personnel are required to have a mask in their possession at all times, and wear them in mandatory locations and when they are unable to keep a six feet distance.

“We owe it to each other, our families and the citizens of the community to protect each other during this ongoing pandemic. Each of us must do our part in combating the spread of this virus,” Arbogast explained.

There are currently 1,056 confirmed cases in the Lowcountry with 911 in Beaufort County and 20 deaths, with 16 of them in Beaufort County.