MCAS Beaufort Air Show Cancelled

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort announced the cancellation of the 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show due to COVID-19 concerns.

MCAS officials say the decision was made in order to protect the health of service members, their families and the members of the community.

“The MCAS Beaufort Air Show is a cherished event that allows the Air Station the opportunity to say thank you to our neighbors who support the men and women serving this nation,” said Col. Karl Arbogast, Commanding Officer, MCAS Beaufort, “It is a difficult decision for me to cancel such a monumental event, but given the current COVID-19 environment it must be done.”

MCAS officials say planning for the biennial MCAS Beaufort Air Show for 2023 has already begun.