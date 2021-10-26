Mayor Van Johnson wants 100% of City of Savannah employees vaccinated against COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson said today that a second City of Savannah employee has died of complications due to COVID-19.

While COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Chatham County, Mayor Johnson says he wants to see vaccination rates go up — especially among city employees.

“We don’t want to bury anymore city employees,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor says he is concerned about both public health and personal safety when it comes to the vaccination status of city workers.

“Team Savannah is a front-facing organization, we’re in the community, we’re in the public, and so I think it’s just a matter of public health and personal safety that we want our police officers, our firefighters, we want our parking services personnel, we want people working in the offices, you know, we want people to be vaccinated,” says Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson said he isn’t satisfied with the number of unvaccinated city employees.

“Well, I’m never satisfied, I’m just not I mean, I want 100% of city employees vaccinated,” said the mayor.

66% of city workers have been vaccinated. While that’s higher than the percentage of fully vaccinated people in Chatham County, Mayor Johnson says the unvaccinated city workers could cost Savannah.

“The idea that the city doesn’t lose for those who choose not to be vaccinated and that we figure out a way to recoup our costs for insurance associated with people who choose not to be vaccinated and the enormous expenses associated with medical care,” Johnson says.

The city has offered two separate vaccine incentives to employees. The deadline to claim the most recent one, a 500 dollar supplement, is November 15th. To qualify, city workers have to be fully vaccinated by that date.

Mayor Johnson says city officials will assess the success of the initiative once the initiative ends, but if they don’t see a steady increase in vaccinations, he says a vaccine mandate for city employees isn’t off the table.

“Everything is on the table,” says Mayor Johnson.