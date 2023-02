SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will officially launch his 2023 re-election bid.

The announcement will take place at the Forsyth Park Bandshell.

Mayor Johnson was recognized as one of Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians for three consecutive years and currently serves as the 67th mayor of Savannah, GA.

Elected officials will be in attendance along with local supporters on Feb. 20.