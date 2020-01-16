Mayor Van Johnson presides over his first city council workshop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s new mayor Van Johnson is presiding over his first City Council workshop this morning with the regular council meeting set for this afternoon.

There are seven new council members this year. The council is discussing legislative priorities today in terms of appealing to state lawmakers for changes in current law or passing new laws.

Those issues include changes in gun laws in terms of local governments having more leeway to destroy confiscated weapons.

There is also discussion about having the city of Savannah included in what is known as limited liability laws. This would allow the city to only be sued for up to $500,000 and no more.

In recent years, the city has paid out a number of large claims especially in terms of trees. One lawsuit resulted in a payment of up to $10 million dollars after a tree fell on a pregnant woman’s car and she lost her leg.

The council has not come to an agreement yet on this limited liability issue.

