SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has declared a local state of emergency based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The state of emergency went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 a.m.

The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday.

A state of local emergency provides the City Manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.

City officials also want to remind sanitation customers to clear properties of debris and secure trash and recycling bins, as these can become projectile during high winds.