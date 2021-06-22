Mayor Van Johnson, Chief Roy Minter unveil new regional violent crime task force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson and Chief of Police Roy Minter unveiled a new regional and collaborative violent crime task force.

Johnson said the task force will do the following:

Identify those committing violent crimes.

Share intelligence about those involved.

Interrupt and interfere in illegal activities.

Continue to build quality and solid cases that lead to indictments.

“We are determined, absolutely committed in one mind, not to let crime, particularly violent crime, be the narrative for our community,” Johnson said. “We believe that Savannah’s good is greater than Savannah’s evil.”

The task force will involve law enforcement, local government officials and neighboring counties to provide resources and collaborate to address and convict criminals.

Johnson also called on community members to come forward if they’re aware of someone committing violent crime before it leads to other incidents. Last week, Johnson kicked off a summer of events to address gun violence and call on community involvement to prevent crime.

Chief of Police, Roy Minter, also said over a dozen tips were submitted regarding the mass shooting from nearly two weeks ago. He also said that police now believe a shootout took place at the scene and that the red or dark-colored sedan may have been damaged.

Police continue to search for possible suspects and the vehicle, Minter said.

The Savannah Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact its crime tip line at 912-525-3124, its gang unit at 912-651-3189 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Detectives are following up on tips and officers continue to monitor Avery Street.

“We believe this case is solvable… I know they’re not getting a lot of sleep but they remain committed to solving this case,” Minter said.

Minter also said two people were released after they were detained and questioned the following night on suspicion they were connected.