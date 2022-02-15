Mayor Van Johnson addresses increased homelessness in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we approach the third year in a global pandemic, homelessness continues to ravage through cities all across the U.S. — and the beloved Hostess City is no exception.

During his weekly press conference, Mayor Van Johnson says he took a ride around Savannah this weekend and noticed that something has changed. Johnson observed a proliferation of unhoused individuals in the city’s streets, squares, and throughout the community. Something he says isn’t familiar to Savannah.

Mayor Johnson referenced complaints about aggressive panhandlers which can become a nuisance when approaching people.

While the mayor admits it is a growing issue, he wants to approach the situation in a more ethical manner.

“I don’t see it as a problem, I see it as an opportunity…to be of assistance,” Johnson explained.

Johnson was adamant about refusing to criminalize homelessness or pushing unhoused individuals to certain areas, but rather attempting to understand the root cause on a case by case basis.

“We’re not going to criminalize homelessness. It’s not illegal to be homeless,” Mayor Johnson stated. “That’s not what Savannah is about.”

Mayor Van Johnson is planning to meet with community partners in the coming weeks to better understand the situation and find ways to offer relief.