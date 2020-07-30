Mayor to close Tybee Island waters due to possible impacts from Isaias

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – As Tropical Storm Isaias continues to evolve, Tybee Island is taking measures to keep residents and visitors safe.

On Thursday, Mayor Shirley Sessions announced the City would close the waters to swimmers on Sunday and Monday due to possible impacts from what is now Tropical Storm Isaias.

Administrative offices will also be closed Monday, but public safety and 911 services will remain active.

“This is a ‘Shelter in Place’ scenario,” Sessions stated, “no evacuation orders are planned at this time. Please stay to tuned to all local media for additional updates.”

Storm Team 3 continues to track Isaias, and while hurricane conditions are not expected at this time, impacts are possible for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. View the latest here.