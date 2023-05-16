SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For years, Evergreen Cemetery has been little more than a dumping ground. Everything from discarded furniture to beer cans and even used condoms litter the ground.

But earlier this May, the four-year-long battle to purchase the cemetery ended, with the city of Savannah paying $143,000 for the property.

That process alone was a strenuous one, but the real work to restore it will be even more difficult.

“As our city continues to improve Evergreen, I want families to exhibit some patience,” said Mayor Van Johnson in a press conference Tuesday. “We just got into this and we realize it is going to be a monumental task to bring this cemetery up to par with the city’s other cemeteries.”

News 3 visited Evergreen to see city employees already beginning the cleanup of overgrown vegetation, trash and other debris.

Meanwhile, Johnson says the city will soon survey the entire cemetery to document monuments and headstones, identify occupied and unoccupied lots and record specific gravesite locations with GPS data.

Finally, some good news for families whose relatives’ graves are lost in the overgrowth.

For now, the city is asking families to contact the city’s cemetery office with any information they have on their loved one’s lots at the cemetery.