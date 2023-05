TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Shirley Sessions announced that she will not be running for re-election.

The announcement came toward the end of her State of the City Address Thursday night.

Sessions has been the Mayor of Tybee Island for four years. One of her achievements includes being the first woman elected to the seat in the town’s history.

Although she was an Atlanta native, Sessions has called Tybee Island home since 1999.