STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It was a big night for the city of Statesboro. Mayor Jonathan Mccollar spoke to a large crowd discussing various topics including public safety, diversity and inclusion and economic and infrastructure development. he says he feels the city is headed in the right direction.

Tuesday night – Mayor McCollar addressed the public at Georgia Southern University in his State of the City event. McCollar says since being elected back in 2017– he has seen tremendous growth within the City of Statesboro.

To support that added development – the city will now allow townhomes within the community. He also says over the last 5 years the city has reduced violent crime by 70%. McCollar is also working on new programs targeted at helping the youth.

“What we’ve done is we launched this organization called village builders and village builders is a mentoring program that has tenants that address everything from academic performance, to behavior issues, all the way down to make sure that these young people are prepared for the workforce,” said McCollar.

I also spoke with Mayor McCollar about the Georgia Southern incidents that happened over the last two weekends and he says is working to ensure that the safety of students is their top priority.