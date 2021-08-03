Mayor Johnson urges vaccination, businesses enforce safety measures amid COVID-19 spike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson urged vaccination and asked businesses to impose mask mandates amid rising infections in the Hostess City.

“You’re not doing it for me, you’re doing it for you,” Johnson said of getting vaccinated and wearing masks. “You’re doing it so that your life is not adversely affected any more than it is now.”

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

Chatham County is seeing COVID-19 numbers last seen in February earlier this year, according to the Coastal Health District. The difference is infections were declining in February, after reaching historic highs. Also, vaccines were not widely available.

Now, numbers are moving in the opposite direction.

Infections and hospitalizations are rising while vaccines are widely available and sometimes discarded because of lack of demand. Currently, the 7-day average of cases is 114 in Chatham County. The Community transmission index, which totals the number of cases per 100,000 residents, is 468. It was 52 on July 1. Hospitalizations sit at 129 and the last time numbers reached higher was on Feb. 3.

Johnson also called on businesses to avoid capacity limits and instead impose mask mandates and social distancing. Further restrictions will follow if numbers continue to rise, Johnson said.

“If the city gets to a position where we have to cancel large-scale events, we will and that affects your business,” Johnson said. “So, I would ask that businesses go ahead and join the team.”

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

Johnson wouldn’t commit to extending the mask mandate but did say once numbers steadily decline it will once again be removed. Johnson said it will take 10 to 14 days to evaluate the impact the mandate has on curbing infections.

Also, the Savannah Civic Center will no longer serve as a vaccine clinic as demand for COVID-19 testing has increased, according to Johnson. The center will revert back to a testing clinic. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or on the first and third Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For local vaccine information, click or tap here. The vaccine clinic will move down the street to Station 3 on 121 E. Oglethorpe Ave. and operate on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Personally, I think that this demand is backwards. And if more people were being vaccinated there would not be the increased need for testing,” Johnson said. “If people can take the time to get tested, they can take the time to get vaccinated.”