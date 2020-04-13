Savannah City Council discusses COVID-19 response, hazard pay, drones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council held a special meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Pat Monahan provided an update on the number of employees awaiting coronavirus test results. He said that of the 25 city employees tested, all have come back negative so far with 10 still pending.

Meanwhile, hazard pay for City of Savannah workers now goes into effect, providing $2.50 an hour rather than a one time bonus.

The council discussed concerns surrounding the city’s recent decision to use drones to enforce social distancing. At-Large Alderwoman for Post 1 Kesha Gibson-Carter stated that she was unaware the city was taking this action prior to hearing local news reports.

The Savannah Police Department is now using a handful of drones to monitor the city and issue prerecorded messages to remind residents of the measures in place.

The council echoed a message from Sgt. Jason Pagliaro who has said that officers will be following FAA restrictions to ensure drones aren’t flown over prohibited locations.

Mayor Van Johnson encouraged any residents who have concerns about social distancing violations to call 311.

