Mayor Johnson to deliver State of the City address; how to participate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is set to deliver his first State of the City address next week.

Johnson will make the address virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, which Savannahians can watch on SGTV cable channel 8. News 3 will also stream the event live on wsav.com.

Residents can submit questions ahead of the State of the City in the following ways:

email SOTC@savannahga.gov

comment on State of the City posts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

call 912-651-6410

“This year has been different, but that doesn’t mean that the different circumstances have prevented our City from making great strides,” said Johnson. “I look forward to sharing updates on our achievements and how we can move forward together to greater heights of success.”

Pat Monahan will also deliver the City Manager’s annual update to the City.

