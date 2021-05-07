Mayor Johnson calls on moms to combat gun violence in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of Mother’s Day, Mayor Van Johnson introduced new partners in combatting gun violence in Savannah.

“It’s time for us to bring our secret weapon – our mommas,” the mayor said Friday.

He’s calling on parents across the city to take 10 steps over the next 100 days in their own homes. Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan, who lost her son Lawrence Bryan IV to gun violence, laid out the steps:

Know your children’s friends and friends’ parents

Know what’s in your children’s room, texts, social media

Know where your children are at all times

Set a curfew

Beware of boredom

Focus on gun safety

Know your neighbors

Form a village

If you see something, say something

Be present

“It seems almost elementary, but we’re serious,” Johnson said.

“The police cannot mother our children,” he added. “Mothers have to mother their children. Fathers have to father their children.”

The city is working with Parent University, Moms Demand Action and local news outlets, including WSAV, on outreach surrounding the 10-step initiative.

The mayor said the city is also working to identify houses of faith where guns can be dropped off, with no questions asked.