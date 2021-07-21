Mayor Johnson says he ‘slowly’ limped away from crash on W Oglethorpe Ave

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson “slowly” limped away from a crash at the intersection of Fahm Street and W Oglethorpe Ave Tuesday.

Johnson posted photos of the crash on his Facebook page. His post reads: “My baby is down, but thankfully, I limped away… slowly.”

Hundreds commented on the post wishing him well. The airbags in Johnson’s car were deployed as a result of the crash. He did not say who was at fault.

“Thank you Father for covering our Mayor with true Full Comprehensive Coverage! To God be the Glory!” one user wrote.

“I am glad that you are OK. You can get a new car but have only one life.” Another wrote.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the crash occurred on Wednesday.