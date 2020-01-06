Mayor Johnson puts hold on moving of Waving Girl statue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson held his first press conference Monday, where he announced that Savannah’s Waving Girl statue will stay on the east side of River Street for the moment.

Johnson said the Propeller Club agreed to delay moving the statue to the Plant Riverside Development after neighbors voiced their concerns.

“As you all are quite aware, this issue generated a lot of conversation, a lot of dialogue, and many of our citizens have spoken up for and against the issue,” Johnson said. “But, I think we all agree that there was a need for additional evaluation and discussion from the new city council, which is in office today.”

Mayor Johnson said this is just one of many things he has in store for Savannah. He said right now, his focus is making sure all the new council members are on the same page.