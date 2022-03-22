SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday morning, Savannah mayor Van Johnson gave an update on St. Patrick’s Day numbers during the city’s weekly COVID-19 update press briefing.

Mayor Johnson says 490 Savannah team members worked to make the holiday a success for the Hostess City.

Johnson said about 60-thousand people visited Savannah for the festivities.

Johnson says there was only one arrest during the parade. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), that arrest was for public drunkenness made by at Georgia State Patrol trooper.

SPD says an additional 16 festival arrests were made during the rest of the weekend. Eight of the arrests were obstruction charges. Three arrests were made for public drunkenness (not including the parade arrest).

In addition to the operation zone arrests, the SPD Traffic Unit wrote 122 citations and made 17 DUI arrests.

In comparison, there were 33 arrests in 2019, 20 in 2018, and 54 in 2017. Those totals do not include arrests made by the SPD Traffic Unit.

Johnson says zero arrests were made in the expanded to-go cup zone.

The mayor says 300 tons of waste were removed.

This year’s parade was the first St. Patrick’s Day parade for Van Johnson to attend as mayor.

Johnson also spoke about the recycling fire that occurred over the weekend. Johnson praised the Savannah Fire Department on their work extinguishing the blaze and keeping the fire from spreading.

In regards to the city’s COVID-19 efforts, Johnson says the city is shifting focus on protecting healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.

Johnson said the city does expect to see a a bump in COVID-19.

Watch the complete press briefing in the video player above.