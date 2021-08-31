LIVE: Mayor Johnson gives latest COVID-19, city update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson is set to give the latest COVID-19 and city update in Savannah.

According to the Coastal Health District, Chatham County is reporting 251 daily cases, 304 hospitalizations and a high community transmission index of 1300.

Last week, Johnson canceled all public events and revoked new permits for events until Sept. 30. He also closed community centers and most city buildings including Savannah City Hall, until further notice.

“These measures are admittingly inconvenient and uncomfortable, but again are taken as deliberate intermediary steps in lieu of more restrictive steps,” Johnson said.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

The permit ban excludes weddings, but he said he’s asked wedding planners to adhere to strict social distancing and mask mandates.

Savannah’s mask mandate was also extended until Sept. 23, despite Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order banning local governments from enforcing mask or vaccine mandates.