Mayor Johnson floats mandates for Savannah employees refusing COVID vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says he’s cautiously optimistic about the downward trend in COVID-19 infections in the Hostess City because of Chatham County’s lagging vaccination rate and the possibility of a winter spike in infections.

“As we’ve learned last year, I mean, we can go down and then right jump back up,” Johnson said. He added that while COVID infections continue trending down, the county’s vaccination rates aren’t climbing as quickly as he’d like.

More than 58% of the U.S. population is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. In comparison, Chatham County’s fully vaccinated population sits at 51%, with 56% receiving at least one dose, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Johnson’s updated goal is to get more than 70 or 80% of Savannahians vaccinated.

“The goal is to really decisively vaccinate,” Johnson said, adding that 66% of city employees are vaccinated.

City employees are offered eight hours of vacation time and $500 to incentivize them to get inoculated against COVID-19. That incentive program ends Nov. 15, and Johnson said “everything is on the table,” including vaccine mandates and raising insurance costs for city employees who remain unvaccinated beyond that date.

“We want people to be vaccinated because we want them to be OK,” the mayor said. “We don’t want to bury any more city employees.”

Johnson said a city employee was buried this week, marking the second employee to die since the beginning of the pandemic.

The mayor compared higher insurance premium costs for smokers to those who are eligible for vaccination, yet refrain from doing so. He also said he thinks the city’s incentives are enough, and the city manager will provide further options to address employees refusing to get vaccinated.

“If it’s going to cost the city more because of your decision, then I think we have to appropriately adjust that,” Johnson said. However, the city said it raising insurance costs most likely wouldn’t occur anytime soon.

Johnson said he won’t be satisfied until every city employee is fully vaccinated against COVID.

“There is a significant cost associated with people who chose not to be vaccinated and if they require hospitalizations,” Johnson said. “It clearly costs us more to insure them, their bills are higher … so that is something that — a burden — that we would have to pick up as well.”