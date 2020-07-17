Mayor Johnson defends mask mandate on ‘Today’ show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, appeared on NBC’s “Today” Friday morning to speak about the city’s mask mandate.

Johnson says the city plans to stick with its mask mandate despite Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order blocking mandatory mask mandates.

Kemp issued the order Wednesday.

Thursday, Kemp filed a lawsuit against Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city council after Atlanta issued a similar mask mandate.

Kemp argues Bottoms doesn’t have the authority to enforce the mandate and overstep his executive order.

Bottoms speaking on “Today” Friday said Kemp was putting “politics over people.”

“I don’t think it’s happenstance that this lawsuit came a day after Donald Trump visited Atlanta,” she explained

Bottoms added that Savannah’s mandate played a role in her decision to issue Atlanta’s mandate.

“Today” asked Johnson whether he was concerned over possible legal repercussions for continuing to enforce the city’s mandate.

“We’re not afraid. We’ve got lawyers too,” responded Johnson. “Our bottom line is this: we’re going to do everything we can to protect our citizens, everything we can to protect our businesses. If the governor wants to fight us in court for doing just that, we are well prepared to defend ourselves and we will.”