SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is continuing to advocate for an increased hotel/motel tax in the Hostess City.

Johnson says the “ongoing saga” has dragged on for too long with this being the third delay after being promised it would be on top of the agenda in 2022.

Currently, tourists pay a 6% tax to stay in hotels & motels in Savannah, while many other Georgia cities have been added to the 8% bracket, including the town of Thunderbolt.

With tourism rebounding from the pandemic in a major way, the mayor wants delegates to vote to increase the tax sooner rather than later.

“[We] want to be able to create an opportunity for Savannahians to improve their community through the generosity of those who visit here,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Van Johnson says the tax requires four votes, two of which need to be senators, in order to get the resolution passed.