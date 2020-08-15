Mayor Johnson announces $5.3M to help Savannahians with rent, mortgage, utilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson gave a local COVID-19 update Saturday morning via Facebook.

Johnson encouraged Savannahians to look at the Coastal Health District’s new data, which shows the daily case rate per 100,000 residents, rather than just the new case numbers alone.

Currently, Chatham County has a rate of about 37 new cases per 100,000 residents. Johnson said that the positive COVID-19 test rate is 10.8%.

The mayor then addressed recent activity from Governor Brian Kemp. The governor signed a new executive order on Saturday. The new order allows for local governments to mandate masks, with restrictions, but does not mandate masks statewide.

Kemp has also recently announced he has dropped the lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council over mask orders.

“I hope now that we can singularly focus on fighting COVID-19 instead of fighting each other,” Johnson said on the lawsuit.

The mayor then announced a new partnership between the City of Savannah, the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and the Small Business Assistance Corporation.

The City of Savannah CARES Act Fund at United Way will distribute $5.3 million received through the CARES act to Savannah residents and businesses.

Johnson said the goal is to pay past-due mortgages, rent, and utility balances from March to August that were missed due to lack of income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no household income limit or requirement, the mayor said. To apply, Savannahians must meet the following:

Be a Savannah resident

Show proof of loss of income due to COVID-19

Verify current household income

Verify past-due rent, mortgage, or utilities

Provide identification of all members of the household

To apply, call 211 Monday through Friday or apply at savannahga.gov/caresact.

Businesses can call 912-232-4700 to find information on loan forgiveness starting Tuesday.

Johnson said any money provided will not need to be paid back to the City.