Mayor encourages patience with vaccine distribution, announces city’s plans to honor victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gave an update on the city’s latest developments and measures regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the briefing, Johnson mentioned the Coastal Health Department’s (CHD) decision to place a pause on scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations after all CHD counties received an overwhelming response from residents ages 65 and older interested in the vaccination.

Health department officials say the pause will help ensure they have an adequate supply to fulfill appointments and second doses.

The mayor encouraged residents to be patient but continue to prepare to take steps towards getting vaccinated.

Johnson advised he was aware that health officials are developing an online public scheduling system, but the mayor did not know specifics.

He asked the public to continue wearing masks, washing hands and following social distancing measures.

The mayor also announced Savannah’s plans to join other cities across the country in a moment honoring the lives lost to COVID-19.

The national event takes place on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Red lights will light up Savannah City Hall as bells ring in honor of the pandemic’s victims.

Johnson encouraged residents to join in the event by lighting up their homes red and ringing bells.

