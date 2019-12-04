Mayor-elect Van Johnson visits Coastal Sunrise after win

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Wednesday morning, Savannah mayor-elect Van Johnson visited the WSAV News 3 studios to speak on Coastal Sunrise about his victory Tuesday night.

Johnson explained how he looks forward to working with incumbent Mayor Eddie DeLoach in the future.

“We’d love to have him on board. Each council builds on the council before,” explained Johnson.

Unofficial results from the Chatham County Board of Elections are as follows:

Johnson – 62% or 14,884 votes

DeLoach – 38% or 9,291 votes

Watch the interview in the video above.