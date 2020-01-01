Mayor-elect Van Johnson sworn in as the 67th mayor of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Wednesday, Mayor-elect Van Johnson was legally sworn in as the 67th Mayor of Savannah.

The ceremony took place during the the 157th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service at Saint Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Usually the swearing-in ceremony takes place at midnight on Jan. 1st, but Johnson says he wanted to share the moment with the community.

A second, ceremonial inauguration for Van Johnson takes place Thursday evening at The Savannah Civic Center.

The event held in the Johnny Mercer Theater will also include the official inauguration of the newest members of the Savannah City Council.

