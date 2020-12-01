Mayor discouraged by COVID-19 carelessness over holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson says he was discouraged to see many Savanniahans acting carelessly over the holiday weekend as the city continues to grapple with COVID-19.

During his weekly press briefing at City Hall Tuesday, Johnson shared his disapproval over large gatherings happening on River Street with many people not wearing masks.

“The fact is there is still a pandemic out there,” said Johnson, “ expect a full city response.”

He says there will be more enforcement in terms of writing citations in the future.

Johnson also announced he will be writing to Gov. Brian Kemp to ask for a statewide mask ordinance.

