SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Efforts to curb homelessness in and around Savannah continue – and today we’re getting new information on the problem, and what the city is doing about it.

During his weekly press briefing – Mayor Van Johnson shared part of the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless’ annual point in time count report. It’s a snapshot of homelessness in our area.

The Authority found 80 unlivable locations, in Chatham County, where people who are homeless are living. The mayor says the report identified at least 277 people living in such conditions.

“So, in the last 90 days, bus tickets have been provided by the homeless authority, through the city’s funding for street outreach, to 119 individuals to help them to return home to friends and family who have agreed to provide housing,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

The Mayor also spoke about Savannah-Chatham day at the state capitol, coming up this Thursday.

He plans to push for approval of a hotel-motel tax, and tighter, reasonable gun laws – among other issues.