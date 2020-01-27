Matthew Reardon Center presents 2020 Savannah Autism Conference

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Autism Conference is coming up in the first week of February.

Presented by The Matthew Reardon Center for Autism, this is the fifth year for the conference, which aims to promote inclusion and support of autistic individuals and their families.

It’s set for Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 at the Richmond Hill City Center (520 Cedar Street).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports approximately one in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Additionally, boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

During this year’s two-day conference, participants will learn how to support autistic students in the classroom; discuss strategies on employment, social skills, self-determination, and special education; and prepare for life as an autistic adult.

The keynote address titled “Outside Your Comfort Zone” will be presented by autistic self-advocate and author, Dr. Daniel Wendler, and author and advocate, Dr. Kyler Shumway.

Check out the full schedule here.

Tickets for the conference are available online now. Visit here for more information.

The Matthew Reardon Center for Autism is a nonprofit in Savannah, which provides autism-related advocacy and outreach across southeast Georgia. To learn more about the organization, visit here.