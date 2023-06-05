SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Comedian Matt Rife is bringing the ProbleMATTic World Tour to Savannah in the fall.

The rising comedian and TikTok sensation announced his first world tour on Monday. The tour shows have a mature audience recommendation, 21 years old and above.

The ProbleMATTic World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Thursday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon, and comes to the Johnny Mercer Theater on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The tour concludes on Friday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan.

“I’m so excited to announce the Tour of my dreams,” Rife said in several social media posts on Monday.

Tickets for Savannah will go on sale Tuesday. Visit here to learn more about the upcoming show.