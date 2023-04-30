TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite the stormy skies, Peach Crush on partygoers showed out in a big way on Tybee’s beaches on Saturday. After last weekend’s Orange Crush beach party, local law enforcement is taking a much more drastic approach.

In the wake of a weekend of chaos on Tybee Island, Mayor Shirley Sessions tells WSAV the city has roped many other local law enforcement and emergency services for this weekend’s follow up beach bash, Peach Crush.

“We have the full support of the Georgia State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources are here, our rangers are here. The Coast Guard is on standby. We have the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department, Chatham County Police. We have our own fabulous police officers, our own fire rescue team. We have our code enforcement—we’re all working together,” she says.

This comes after widespread complaints from the island’s residents after a series of destructive events during Orange Crush.

“The community is very upset, they’re frustrated, as am I. And we have always been a welcoming community, but not to people who want to cause damage and chaos, which is exactly what happened last weekend, we’re not going to tolerate it,” says Mayor Sessions.

For partygoers that have attended both beach bashes, they say the drastically increased response from law enforcement is uncalled for.

“They were not out like they are now. I went to the beach, they was under the pier, it was like 20 of them with ATVs. That’s crazy. We’re just trying to chill. We’re not here to mess nothing up. We’re here to be young and have a good time,” some partygoers told News 3.

The mayor says moving forward even more needs to be done, maybe even a change in emergency protocols.

“We know that the beach belongs to the public, we know that Highway 80 is state controlled. But what I’m trying to work with our state officials on is some type of resolution that gives Tybee Island the power to, if necessary, call for a state of emergency. To have a process in place that we can take firm action immediately rather than later,” she says.

The city acknowledges that for many partygoers, they’re only looking to enjoy all that Tybee’s beaches have to offer.