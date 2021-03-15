Mass COVID vaccination site to open Wednesday at Gulfstream

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The state of Georgia is expanding mass COVID-19 vaccinations sites. Starting on Wednesday, there will be five additional locations statewide, including one at Gulfstream.

It will be a drive-thru site with four lanes, according to Lisa Rodriguez-Presley from Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

“So we’re able to do multiple cars,” she said. “This is such an efficient way for us to get a lot of people vaccinated really quickly.”

Rodriguez-Presley says they have set up special freezers for the Pfizer vaccine.

“We have that ultra-cold storage here on-site, which enables us to keep more doses here so we can vaccinate more people,” she told reporters Monday.

Those who participate are promised a quick and easy process, i.e. less than 10 minutes from start to finish. Those participating will then be directed to a nearby parking lot to sit for 15 to 30 minutes just in case they have a reaction to the vaccine.

“The biggest piece is the registration because you go online and you register,” said Rodriguez-Presley. “You have to have an appointment to come to the site and get a shot.”

She said participants are directed to take Exit 104 (Airport) from Interstate 95, and then follow signage to the Gulfstream site at 2 Innovation Drive. You don’t have to come early and line up — you should arrive close to your appointment time.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson toured the site Monday and said now, the “key is for people to take advantage of the site and for local governments to partner to get people to the site.”

GEMA says it may be able to vaccinate up to 1,000 or even 2,000 per day and that there is still room for the first day on March 17.

“It’s so important that people get vaccinated because we want to make sure, you know, everybody has the chance,” said Rodriguez-Presley, “and the faster we get vaccinated, the faster life goes back to normal.”

The Gulfstream site will be open this week from Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After that, the site will be open five days a week from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.