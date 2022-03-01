SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) are rolling back covid-19 safety measures based on local numbers and updated guidance from the CDC.

“It’s optional for staff and students to wear a mask and we will adjust our guidance based on the community levels per the CDC and monitoring the district DPH website,” says SCCPSS School Nurse Victoria Stewart.

That means, starting Tuesday, masks will be optional for all students and staff on campus and in school facilities.

SCCPSS says masks will be optional on the school bus as well.

SCCPSS officials say the decision to lift the district-wide mask mandate is based on a significant decrease in quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks both in schools and across the county.

“Our policies are always fluid based on community spread and what’s happening depending on the variant,” says District Cluster Nurse, Tselane McMillan.

Right now, based on updated CDC guidance, Chatham County is in a green zone, meaning universal masking is not required.