Mask requirement extends through mid-March for CAT riders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you plan on hitching a ride on a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus, don’t forget your mask. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the nationwide mask mandate for public transportation until March 18.

The extension was announced Dec. 2 with the requirement previously set to expire on Jan. 18. TSA Administrator, David Pekoske urged mask wearing and vaccines to help fight against spreading COVID-19.

If riders step out of their homes and forget their mask, they can ask a driver for one.

The city of Savannah no longer has a mask mandate, instead ditching it for a mask advisory. The advisory effectively encourages Savannahians to wear masks when indoors and when social distancing is not possible, stopping short of enforcing them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories