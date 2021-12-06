Mask requirement extends through mid-March for CAT riders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you plan on hitching a ride on a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus, don’t forget your mask. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the nationwide mask mandate for public transportation until March 18.

The extension was announced Dec. 2 with the requirement previously set to expire on Jan. 18. TSA Administrator, David Pekoske urged mask wearing and vaccines to help fight against spreading COVID-19.

If riders step out of their homes and forget their mask, they can ask a driver for one.

The city of Savannah no longer has a mask mandate, instead ditching it for a mask advisory. The advisory effectively encourages Savannahians to wear masks when indoors and when social distancing is not possible, stopping short of enforcing them.