BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The U.S. Navy’s Southeast region has spent the past five days removing the wreckage of a military plane that crashed last week near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort.

The team anticipates the cleanup to be complete by next week’s end.

A jet aircraft assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at MCAS Beaufort crashed last Thursday afternoon in the Lobeco area on property reportedly owned by former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford.

The Marine pilot and co-pilot ejected safely with no injuries, MCAS Beaufort confirmed.

According to Navy On-Scene Coordinator John Baxter, a crew from Jacksonville, Florida, has been focused on removing fuel-contaminated soil and assessing environmental impacts.

“The amount of fuel and the significant fire caused by the mishap unfortunately severely damaged several large live oak trees,” Baxter explained. “They will need to be removed to ensure no further environmental impacts occur at the site and to enable all soil contamination to be effectively removed.”

He added that cleanup actions weren’t necessary at any neighboring properties.

“This has been a very unfortunate event for the property owners,” Baxter said. “We are very thankful that no one was injured on the ground or the aircraft, and for the support we received from the local community, as we assess the damage to the property and conduct the environmental cleanup.”

Environmental cleanup will continue this week. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy said the crash investigation is ongoing.