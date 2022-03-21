SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the next six months, Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol will be hosting free safety courses required for most boaters on Georgia waterways.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1998, who plans to operate a power vessel or personal watercraft must have passed a boater education course approved by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

If they pass the exam given at the end of the class, participants will be issued a boater education card that they must have on board to operate any vessel.

Marine Patrol’s classes will be held at the Moose Lodge (2202 Norwood Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a lunch break) on the following Saturdays:

April 16

May 21

June 18

July 16

Aug. 20

Sept. 17

According to Chatham County Police, class participants must have a copy of their Social Security card or know their Social Security number in order to receive the boater education card.

Classes are limited to 30 seats and registration is required. Visit the website linked here or call Georgia DNR at 912-264-7237 to secure your spot.

Keep in mind, class participants must be at least 12 years old. Anyone younger than 12 may only operate vessels under 16 feet in length (either non-motorized or powered by a motor of 30 horsepower or less) if they are accompanied by a “competent adult.”

For more information on boating in Georgia, visit DNR’s site at this link.