Marine dad surprises four children at school in Bluffton Friday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Marine who has been away from his family for the past year surprised his children with an early homecoming Friday afternoon.

Barry Cuerden has been in Arizona on assignment, and his four children were not expecting him home until February. On Friday, he and his wife Haleigh surprised the children at Pritchardville Elementary School.

Watch the video above to see the kids’ heartwarming reaction to their dad being home.

The Cerden’s say they are excited to have Barry home for Christmas and plan to spend lots of time together.