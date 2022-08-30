STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The jury in the trial for Marcus Wilson will resume deliberation at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The case was handed to 12-person panel shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Jurors deliberated for roughly three hours before dismissing for the day.

About an hour into deliberation, the jury asked the court for definitions of the charges they’re reviewing. Wilson is charged with felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Before deliberating, the jury heard closing arguments from the defense and the state. Both sides requested two hours to address jurors.

Emotions were running high in the courtroom for Wilson and Hutcheson’s family, as attorneys once again walked jurors through the events that led to Haley’s death. The state showed graphic photos of the gunshot wound in the back of her head.

While the state’s goal was to prove Wilson is guilty of the charges, defense argued he acted in self-defense.

“He introduced the firearm,” Asst. District Attorney Barclay Black said, speaking about Wilson. “He introduced the bullets. He committed the aggravated assault. He possessed a firearm while he was doing it. He committed the aggravated assault to cause her death, which makes it felony murder. And that’s why we are asking you to return a verdict of guilty.”

“This case is ultimately about how Emma Rigdon and Marcus Wilson were saved from being run off the road or being shot to death,” said defense attorney Francys Johnson. “This is truly a case about Haley Hutcheson, but it is also about how Emma Rigdon and Marcus Wilson missed their early graves.”

Johnson addressed the Hutcheson family during his closing argument, saying he continually prays for them and his heart breaks for their loss. But he maintained his client did nothing wrong.

“The whole truth is that this is a case of self-defense,” Johnson said. “This is a case that is ultimately, it has always, been about Haley Hutcheson. I’m a dad. And my heart breaks for any dad, any dad that is in the position that Haley Hutcheson’s dad is in today.”

Both sides implored jurors to focus on the evidence and witness testimony they heard over the last four days.