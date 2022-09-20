STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Marcus Wilson was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter. That is the maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

On Aug. 31, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was initially charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for shooting into a moving truck and striking and killing Hutcheson in Statesboro in June 2020.

Hutcheson’s family said they’ve been waiting for justice in her death for two years and feel they finally got it.

“Haley had a very loving family,” Haley’s mother Allison said. “She was very much loved, she was so special to us and not a day goes by that we don’t think about her and she will forever live on in our hearts and in our memories.”

Wilson was found not guilty of the original charges in the indictment including felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Wilson’s family was also emotional in the courtroom as the verdict was read shortly after 1 p.m.

The state argued Wilson was not justified in his use of force, while defense claimed he fired his gun in self-defense.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.