LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the largest horticultural conatiner manufacturers in the U.S. is expected to open a new facility in Toombs County.

On Thursday, state officials announced the $44 million investment from Michigan-headquartered East Jordan Plastics, which will bring an estimated 80 new jobs to the county.

“We’ve been laser-focused on producing good jobs in rural Georgia, and East Jordan Plastics will be met with eager, hardworking Georgians in Toombs County to serve their rapidly growing customer base,” Gov. Brian Kemp stated.

According to Kemp’s office, the facility on US Highway 1 in Lyons will be used for logistics and distribution during its first year. East Jordan will initially hire for warehouse positions.

Over the next five years, the company plans to develop the site to include recycling and manufacturing operations and jobs.

“We are delighted East Jordan Plastics has decided to put down roots and grow with us here in Toombs County,” stated Dr. Garrett Wilcox, who chairs the Toombs County Development Authority. “This project is a great fit for our community. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

East Jordan, a family-owned company, manufactures containers to fill, plant, ship and display products around greenhouses, nurseries and garden centers.

According to the company, most of their containers are made from recycled plastic and are recyclable themselves. East Jordan reportedly recycles over 20 million pounds of horticultural containers each year.