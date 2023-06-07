HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A South Carolina man who videotaped girls inside a rental home bathroom on Hilton Head Island is now being sued.

The Island Packet reports that in late January, Seth Bruce pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Police say Bruce was a “trusted” family friend who was staying with the four minor victims and others when the filming took place.

According to the civil lawsuit, Bruce and a “Defendant John Doe” also agreed to share the images of the girls. Bruce used apparently used his work email for sharing purposes, the suit says.

Filed by one of the victims and her mother, the lawsuit claims damages for emotional distress, negligence and civil conspiracy.