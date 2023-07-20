SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is suing the City of Savannah after the city council voted to rename Calhoun Square, which was named after slaveholder and former senator from South Carolina, John C. Calhoun.

The lawsuit was officially filed on July 13. The individual suing the city, David Tootle, 38, of Savannah, alleges that the city violated state law by removing markers and a commemorative plaque with the name “Calhoun Square.”

In the six-page lawsuit, Tootle asked for an injunction to bring back the original plaque and sign and halt efforts to rename the square.

Last year, the Savannah City Council voted to remove Calhoun’s name after receiving public comment. The Coalition to Rename Taylor Square is one of the biggest supporters of the change. The group has argued that the square should be named after Susie King Taylor, a woman born into slavery in Georgia who went on to be recognized as the first Black nurse of the Civil War.

Before Savannah acted, honors had been stripped from Calhoun in his home state of South Carolina. City officials in Charleston dismantled a statue of Calhoun in one of its squares in 2020, and Clemson University removed his name from its honors college the same year.

Local reactions to removing the name “Calhoun” from the square have been mixed. Although some residents believe the name is historic and should stay the same, others say that the change was much needed.

Savannah wasn’t the first city to strip an honor from the former statesman. Savannah’s sister city, Charleston, dismantled a statue of Calhoun in one of its squares in 2020. Clemson University also decided to change the name of its honors college which paid homage to Calhoun following a petition that was promoted by NFL stars Deshaun Watson ad DeAndre Hopkins.

Earlier this year, the public submitted their top choices for the new name of the square, but it has yet to be given a new name.