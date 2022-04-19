HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on Hilton Head Island over the weekend.

The Beaufort County Coroner told News 3, that Andrew Farbman died in the accident. Farbman was killed on Spanish Wells Road around 7 Sunday night.

The crash remains under investigation, but it’s believed Farbman was struck while walking along the road.

A GoFundMe was created to cover funeral costs and future expenses for the family. At the time of the publishing of this article, more than $26,000 was raised for the family.

According to the page, Farbman owned Amigo’s Cantina in Bluffton.

Flowers were placed outside Amigo’s Cantina in Bluffton.

He’s survived by his wife Gina and daughter Lexi. A celebration of life is scheduled for April 20 at 2 p.m. at the Spanish Wells Country Club.