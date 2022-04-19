HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on Hilton Head Island over the weekend.
The Beaufort County Coroner told News 3, that Andrew Farbman died in the accident. Farbman was killed on Spanish Wells Road around 7 Sunday night.
The crash remains under investigation, but it’s believed Farbman was struck while walking along the road.
A GoFundMe was created to cover funeral costs and future expenses for the family. At the time of the publishing of this article, more than $26,000 was raised for the family.
According to the page, Farbman owned Amigo’s Cantina in Bluffton.
He’s survived by his wife Gina and daughter Lexi. A celebration of life is scheduled for April 20 at 2 p.m. at the Spanish Wells Country Club.