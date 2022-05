COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — An armed man was shot and killed by Colleton County deputies Sunday night.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the officer-involved shooting that left 55-year-old, William Crosby dead. No further details on the shooting were released.

SLED regularly investigates officer-involved shootings at the request of local law enforcement. This marks the 12th officer-involved shooting in the Palmetto State this year.