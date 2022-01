SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured on River Street early Saturday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD says the shooting happened on the 300 block of W. River Street around 1 a.m. The man arrived at the hospital in a private car with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight at a River Street Business between people who did not know each other.

No further details were released.